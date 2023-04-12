Gulf low to bring rain, storms and breezy conditions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The main headline over the remainder of the workweek is an area of low pressure that will form in the Gulf of Mexico today and how it will impact our forecast through the weekend; it will be non-tropical, but it will look just like a system we’d see during hurricane season. The low won’t affect us today other than sending some extra cloud cover our way... highs will still warm into the upper 70s with an east wind at 10-15 mph.

It will move inland between New Orleans and Biloxi tonight into tomorrow morning. As it does so, it will send bands of rain and thunderstorms our way. Rain is possible as early as this evening in South Alabama, then coverage picks up throughout the night.

Total rainfall through Friday afternoon will range from about one inch to as much as 2.5 inches as bands of rain move through. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the sun comes up tomorrow there will be some fuel added to the atmosphere. This will result in thunderstorms mixing in with the rain bands during the day. Some of the storms will produce heavy “tropical” rains, strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two.

The severe weather risk is still considered “very low” based on our latest assessment of the setup. However, there is a possibility for this to increase at least a little bit depending on how things come together over the next 24 hours.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s through next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Periods of rain and embedded storms will continue into tomorrow evening and night. Things dry out by lunchtime Friday as the area of low pressure fizzles out and moves away. It’s important to note that it will not rain the entire time between this evening and Friday morning. There will be breaks for everyone. It will be breezy throughout the day tomorrow even when it’s not actively raining!

Friday will end up partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will likely be dry too with temperatures in the lower 80s. Then comes the next chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain and storms are likely tonight through Friday morning, then additional showers are possible Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

This will be more scattered in nature, and will not affect the whole region. Things will dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle in to Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the 70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Next week starts quiet and nice with temperatures in the 70s to around 80. There will be a pair of cool nights in the middle and upper 40s to start next week. This may be the last time we get that cool, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.