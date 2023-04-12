Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Is DNA enough to convict suspected killer Coley McCraney?

The most significant evidence that implicates Coley McCraney in the murder of two Dothan teens is DNA, according to police and court testimony.
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Coley McCraney as he's led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of Dothan teens Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The most significant evidence that implicates Coley McCraney in the murders of two Dothan teens is DNA, according to police and court testimony.

But that evidence alone is not enough to convict—or even arrest---a suspect, according to an expert whose company identified McCraney to police.

After receiving those DNA results in 2019, Ozark officers charged McCaney with shooting J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in Ozark 20 years earlier.

“We’re providing a highly scientific tip, but nobody is going to be arrested based on what we say alone,” Parabon NanoLabs Chief Genealogist CeCe Moore told CBS following McCraney’s arrest. “Law enforcement has to take that tip and then go and build their traditional forensic case against this person.”

She spoke generally and not specifically to McCraney’s case.

The April 2018 arrest of Joseph DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer, put forensic genealogy in the mainstream of crime investigations.

That technology also implicated McCraney, a truck driver and pastor.

A report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences claims chances of the DNA on Ms. Beasley belonging to someone other than McCraney are a minimum of one in 14 million.

Past DNA prosecutors have tipped little of their plans for McCraney’s trial that begins Monday, though they have provided a few glimpses.

During a hearing on April 3, 2019, a police investigator indicated he believed McCraney had a 9mm Glock---the type of pistol that killed the 17-year-old Dothan girls but has not been located---when military police detained McCraney in Mississippi before the Alabama murders occurred.

Ozark Police Lt. Michael Bryan also testified that McCraney, who lived near where police found the bodies, moved away soon after the shootings, though under cross-examination, he admitted the his new address was only a few miles away.

Genealogy DNA has been used to identify suspected killers in hundreds of cold cases and has proven reliable.

McCraney’s attorneys, based upon their statements, will not contest the DNA results but attempt to explain that evidence with suggestions that McCraney and Beasley had a sexual relationship.

They will attempt to persuade jurors that someone other than McCraney is the killer.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

The Macon County EMA office is updating the public in regards to the timeframe set for closure...
Busy railroad crossing near Tallassee reopens following repair work
FILE: A sonogram of a fetus is shown in this file photo. According to CDC data, fewer Americans...
Pregnancy rate dropped over past decade, CDC says
A large, EF-4 tornado moves through rural Keokuk County on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Severe weather records falling as 2023 starts hyperactive
Crews battle house fire in Beauregard
Crews battle house fire in Beauregard
Montgomery Motor Speedway
ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway