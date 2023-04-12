Latest Alabama Kids Count Data Book released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Improving children’s lives was the focus of VOICES for Alabama’s Children’s annual Child Advocacy Day.

Child advocates from around Alabama came together Tuesday morning to hear from state agencies that serve children. They were also able to get an update on new legislation and policies affecting the well-being of Alabama’s children from the Statehouse and Senate funding committee chairs.

“It really is important for our advocates to hear from the heads of state agencies and really get a feel for what is actually happening with them, what their concerns are, how advocates can help spread the message back to their lawmakers on the issues that that they need to be aware of, and work for ways to work together to address those issues,” said VOICES for Alabama’s Children Executive Director Rhonda Mann.

VOICES for Alabama’s Children also released its latest Alabama Kids Count Data Book at the meeting. Mann said they took a different approach to this year’s book.

“In our narrative, we talk about counties that are actually moving the needle. In the past, a lot of times, we just focus on the rates and how people rank. And this year, we wanted to dig a little bit deeper. And so some of those counties that don’t often get mentioned are actually coming to the top,” she said. “So one instance is Greene County that showed a huge improvement in child abuse and neglect, and they ended up at the top of the list as far as counties with the most improvement.”

Mann said the data showed there are 22 counties in the state that have no local pediatricians. They also saw 23 counties improved in college and career readiness. But 28 didn’t improve. They actually declined.

The Alabama Kids Count Data Book also includes overall child well-being in areas like education and health. Click here to see the full report.

