Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawmakers present plan to address Alabama’s growing physician shortage

Newly proposed legislation aims to ease Alabama physician shortage
Newly proposed legislation aims to ease Alabama physician shortage
By Megan Plotka
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Alabama lawmakers want to address the growing physician shortage happening across the state. State Senator April Weaver sponsored a bill that takes a multi-faceted approach to the shortage. Weavers and State Representative Paul Lee will present the full plan at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at the State House.

SB 155 or the Physician Workforce Act was introduced to the Senate Healthcare Committee in early April and it’s currently awaiting a vote. Associate Dean for Primary Care and Rural Health at UAB, Dr. Irfan Asif says the state will have a shortage of over 600 primary care providers by 2030.

State Sen. Weaver says her bill will help close these gaps with its three-prong attack that will try to attract and retain doctors.

“It’s very important for us to grow our own here in Alabama so we’re going to be doing very innovative concepts to make sure that we give Alabamians the best access to physician-led care,” says State Sen. Weaver.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

Being Real with Bethany: Sponsored by The Weight Clinic and Alfa Insurance.
Episode 3: ‘If you don’t ask, you don’t get’
Residents reminded to ‘Call before you dig’ during National Safe Digging Awareness Month
Residents reminded to ‘Call before you dig’ during National Safe Digging Awareness Month
April is Safe Digging Awareness Month.
Residents reminded to ‘Call before you dig’ during National Safe Digging Awareness Month
Survey: 70% of voters support ending sales tax on groceries
Alabama GOP poll results show cutting grocery sales tax is more favorable than one-time rebates