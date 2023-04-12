Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mother charged in son’s death after SUV found at NJ beach

This booking photo provided by the Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney’s Office shows...
This booking photo provided by the Montgomery County, Pa., District Attorney’s Office shows Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead. Prosecutors said Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that DiRienzo-Whitehead is charged in Montgomery County with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime in the death of her 11-year-old son in southeastern Pennsylvania. She is also awaiting extradition from New Jersey, where she was arrested after her SUV was found in the surf on a beach at the Jersey shore.(Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSHAM, Pa. (AP) — A mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old son in southeastern Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition from New Jersey, where she was arrested after her SUV was found in the surf on a beach at the Jersey shore.

Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, of Horsham, is charged in Montgomery County with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Matthew Whitehead, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the boy’s father found the door to the master bedroom in the couple’s home locked Tuesday morning and his wife and their SUV missing. He then found their son unresponsive in the bed, where he had gone to sleep with his mother. Police were called and declared the boy dead.

An autopsy Wednesday concluded the boy’s death was due to strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

Prosecutors allege DiRienzo-Whitehead killed her son after he went to sleep at about 9:30 p.m. Monday and then drove the family SUV about 120 miles south to Cape May, New Jersey, where she drove the vehicle “into the ocean just off Beach Avenue.”

After the vehicle was no longer operable, she walked to Wildwood Crest, a Cape May borough, where she was taken into custody by Wildwood Crest police and interviewed by Montgomery County detectives and Horsham police, prosecutors said.

Authorities allege in a criminal complaint that DiRienzo-Whitehead told investigators her son had been upset and “crying off and on all day” over the family’s financial difficulties and that she strangled him so he would not have “to grow up with these struggles.”

DiRienzo-Whitehead is being held in Cape May County and will be extradited back to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania for arraignment on the charges, prosecutors said Wednesday. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing her and a message could not be left at a number listed in her name.

A neighbor, Ed Smith, told WFMZ-TV that the boy’s death was “very tragic” and the case was “surprising.”

“Very nice people. Good neighbors,” he told the station. Smith and his wife, Diane, said they have known the boy’s mother for more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new...
Arkansas requires parents’ OK for children on social media
Justin Pearson and his fiancée Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
A 2nd ousted Tennessee representative has been reappointed to his seat after expulsion.
Tennessee representative reappointed to seat after expulsion