MPS concerned over state’s proposal to re-allocate funds

There is concern over the state's proposed use of surplus money from the education trust fund.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Proposals to move money from Alabama’s education trust fund are a concern for Montgomery Public Schools.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other lawmakers proposed that the surplus from the trust fund should go towards items not related to education, including eliminating the grocery tax, giving a one-time rebate to taxpayers or funding a billion-dollar prison.

In a board meeting Tuesday night, MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts said education funds should only go towards education.

“We need more teachers. We need better devices for assistant principals. So there is an array of items that are needed for our school district and school districts throughout the state of Alabama,” Watts said.

Watts mentioned the costs of construction have gone up for schools, adding they are up to 20% more than projected costs. While districts would not receive a lot of money from the state, he said it still could help cover costs.

“I’m really concerned that some of these projects may come in well over budgeted amounts,” said Watts. “In fact, I’ve even heard where some school districts have had to delay construction in many of their buildings.”

Nothing has been signed to reallocate funds yet, but board members and Superintendent Melvin Brown plan to advocate for Montgomery Public Schools and other districts in Alabama.

