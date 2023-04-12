Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk has told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year.

In an interview also streamed live late Tuesday on Twitter Spaces, Musk discussed his ownership of the online platform, including layoffs, misinformation and his work style.

“It’s not been boring. It’s quite a rollercoaster,” he told the U.K. broadcaster at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

It was a rare chance for a mainstream news outlet to interview Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX. After buying Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk’s changes included eliminating the company’s communiciations department.

Reporters who email the company to seek comment now receive an auto-reply with a poop emoji.

The interview was sometimes tense, with Musk challenging the reporter to back up assertions about rising levels of hate speech on the platform. At other times, Musk laughed at his own jokes, mentioning more than once that he wasn’t the CEO but his dog Floki was.

He also revealed that he sometimes sleeps on a couch at Twitter’s San Francisco office.

Advertisers who had shunned the platform in the wake of Musk’s tumultuous acquisition have mostly returned, the billionaire said, without providing details.

Musk predicted that Twitter could become “cash flow positive” in the current quarter “if current trends continue.” Because Twitter is a private company, information about its finances can’t be verified.

After acquiring the platform, Musk carried out mass layoffs as part of cost-cutting efforts. He said Twitter’s workforce has been slashed to about 1,500 employees from about 8,000 previously, describing it as something that had to be done.

“It’s not fun at all,” Musk said. “The company’s going to go bankrupt if we don’t cut costs immediately. This is not a caring-uncaring situation. It’s like if the whole ship sinks, then nobody’s got a job.”

Asked if he regretted buying the company, he said it was something that “needed to be done.”

“The pain level of Twitter has been extremely high. This hasn’t been some sort of party,” Musk said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

Transgender women in Alabama would be prohibited from joining female sports teams in college,...
Alabama House eyes transgender college athlete restrictions
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
This spring, 60% of fires were caused by debris burning, 15% of fires started due to arson.
Forestry commission talks wildfires in Alabama
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry will attend father’s coronation, Meghan won’t