Pence addresses gun violence while speaking at UA

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a packed house in Tuscaloosa hosted by the Young Americans for Freedom group at the University of Alabama where he took questions from the media and those who attended the event.

Pence talked about inflation and some of the challenges facing the country right now, but he also shared his thoughts about recent mass shootings.

When asked what he wants done to prevent them in the future, Pence called for quicker justice as a deterrent.

“I believe that we should institute swift and certain justice expedite appeals in such mass shooting cases, enact federal legislation with a death penalty provision that ensures that anyone who commits this type of violence against our families and in our communities will meet their faith in real time,” Pence said. “I think that’s a reform that could be a deterrent, at least send a message, send a message that you will not languish in a prison for a generation waiting for justice to be meted out.”

Conversations about mass shootings are expected to continue as they keep happening and  election season draws closer.

