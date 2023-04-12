Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts

Advertise
This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
REVERE, Mass. (AP) — The human remains found outside of an apartment building north of Boston have been determined to be those of an infant girl was at or close to full-term, state police said Wednesday.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the remains, state police said.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an examination of the infant and the cause and manner of her death are pending, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

