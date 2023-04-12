Advertise
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6

Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6. James has unique tattoos on her arm.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alex City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

A missing person’s report has been filed for Tara Lynn James, 33, who was hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6 in Alex City.

James was last seen around 10:30 p.m. that evening wearing pink pajama pants and a black sweatshirt. She also has unique tattoos on her arm.

Photo of the tattoos on Tara Lynn James' arm. James has been missing since April 6, 2023.
Photo of the tattoos on Tara Lynn James' arm. James has been missing since April 6, 2023.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The woman is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs., according to investigators.

Investigators believe James may still be in the Alex City area and is asking anyone with information about her location to immediately call law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP or through the P3-tips app.

