Red Cross in need of blood donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Louisville continues to grieve in the days after a man killed five co-workers inside Old National Bank.

There were eight patients in the hospital. Doctors say they used a large amount of blood to treat those patients, and that’s shining a light on the importance of blood donations.

“Want to send a thank you to the American Red Cross,” stated the Chief Medical Officer at the University of Louisville Health, Dr. Jason Smith.

The hospital used 170 units of blood to treat the victims of Monday’s mass shooting.

Dr. Smith went on to say, “Far outstrips our hospital capacity, and their ability to get us that blood to save those lives, helps save those lives. So, I want to thank them for that.”

Kelly Hodges, the Executive Director of the Central East Alabama Chapter of the Red Cross, says blood donations are more important than ever.

“We’ve got so many disasters happening, it seems daily, the need for blood is greater than ever,” Hodges explained.

Hodges says it’s not just in disasters and emergencies. Blood donations are needed for everyday surgeries and cancer patients. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

“And unfortunately, we’re not collecting on the volume that we’re needing. So, I ask everyone, please think about giving, it’s easy. If you can’t do it, ask a friend, ask a church member, ask a family member.”

You can donate every 56 days or just make a plan to donate four times a year.

For more information on how you can donate blood to the Red Cross, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.