Residents reminded to ‘Call before you dig’ during National Safe Digging Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the temperatures warm up, you may find yourself doing projects outside the home. Some of those projects could include digging, and the Alabama Public Service Commission wants to remind you to call before you dig.

April is Safe Digging Awareness Month to remind people that a number of pipelines, wires, and cables are buried in the ground beneath and around their homes. It also promotes the importance of knowing what’s buried before doing any outdoor projects.

Homeowners planning outdoor projects, such as landscaping, installing a fence, or adding a deck to their home, are encouraged to call 811 first. Knowing where underground utility lines are buried before you start a project can protect you from the risk of severe bodily injury, service disruptions, and unnecessary repairs due to damaged gas, electric, communications, water, and sewer lines.

“We encourage homeowners and professional contractors to take precautions by calling 811 at least two days before digging. It is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area,” says Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.

The service is free and required by law before any excavation can begin. Once a utility company is notified, the company will send a representative to your property to mark underground lines with paint and flags.

Alabama 811 is teaming up with the Nextdoor app to enhance damage prevention. Families can use this form of communication to seek advice, exchange local recommendations, and share neighborhood information.

You can submit a “locate request” online instead of actually dialing 811 at this link.

