Severe weather records falling as 2023 starts hyperactive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather in the U.S. is by no means unusual in January, February or March. That can especially be said of March as things warm up a bit across the country. January and February are busiest in the Deep South as Gulf of Mexico moisture attempts to push northward.

This year through March 31st has featured a lot more severe weather than what’s considered normal. When we talk severe weather we’re referring to one of three things: tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

2023 has seen at least 410 tornadoes strike the U.S. through March 31st. (WSFA 12 News)

If we just look at the number of tornadoes to strike the U.S. this year, the results really paint the picture of just how active it has been. The year 2023 will go down as having the most tornadoes during the first three months of the year dating back to 1950. That number, at least preliminarily, stands at 410.

March 31st is a large reason why the year has gotten off to a record-breaking start. That day alone featured numerous tornadoes across multiple states from Illinois and Iowa southward to Arkansas.

That day in itself was historic with a whopping 122 tornadoes touching down. Many of those were rated strong on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which means at least EF2 intensity. To get as many strong tornadoes as the U.S. did in a single day is not too common.

The 122 tornadoes that day is good for the 4th-most during a single convective day since 1950. A convective day goes from 7 a.m. CDT the day of to 7 a.m. CDT the following day; that’s just the way the National Weather Service, Storm Prediction and the rest of NOAA records data!

The preliminary number of tornadoes to occur in the U.S. on March 31, 2023 is 122. That's the 4th-most for a single day in recorded history. (NWS/SPC)

March 31st is the main driving force behind why March was extremely active overall. Throughout the month a total of at least 162 tornadoes impacted the U.S. That’s good for the 5th-most March tornadoes on record.

But it wasn’t just tornadoes that made March so active. There were well over 1,800 total severe weather reports, including over 1,100 that were damaging wind and nearly 500 that were large hail.

January and especially February were less active than March country-wide. Of course in Alabama the month of January was the busiest of the three. As a whole, the busiest month in the U.S. so far is March.

In terms of severe weather, the U.S. has was very active through March 31st. (WSFA 12 News)

Alabama is still up near the top of the list for total tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail so far this year. Exact numbers are still being calculated and finalized as new reports come in and storm surveys are completed. However, it is entirely accurate to say Alabama is near the top of the list for activity levels thus far.

Alabama’s main severe weather season occurs, on average, between March 1st and May 15th. So we aren’t done yet despite the reprieve from severe weather of late. You still need to be vigilant and remain weather aware whenever we mention the chance of threatening thunderstorms. Once we pass Memorial Day the risk of severe weather -- especially tornadoes -- goes down quite a bit.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.