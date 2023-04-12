Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trenholm State Community College announces New Healthcare Instructional Site

The new location will be home to the school's Healthcare Training Facility.
The new location will be home to the school's Healthcare Training Facility.(Trenholm State Community College)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College has purchased the Blount Property in Executive Park on Eastern Boulevard. This property will be Trenholm State’s 3rd Major Instructional Site.

The new site will become the school’s Healthcare Training Facility and house all Health Sciences programs Trenholm State offers.

According to Trenholm State, this move will allow the school’s Health Sciences program to grow and be in a centralized location for healthcare partners. Currently, Trenholm State has the largest number of collegiate healthcare programs that are offered in the River Region, with 14 Health Sciences programs, and looking to expand to 4 additional Health Sciences programs within the next year.

This move allows the Health Sciences program to grow and be in a centralized location for...
This move allows the Health Sciences program to grow and be in a centralized location for healthcare partners.(Trenholm State Community College)

Dr. Kemba Chambers, President of Trenholm State Community College, said, “The addition of this new Healthcare Training Site will allow the College to fulfill the River Region’s immediate healthcare shortage and provide health resources for our community. Additionally, it provides Trenholm State to advance its relationships and partnerships with our healthcare industries. Baptist Health, Jackson Hospital, and the Nursing Home Association are eagerly excited about our new training site and helping provide the workforce to the healthcare industries.”

Trenholm State says that expanding the Health Sciences program offerings to the new site provides space on the Trenholm Campus to develop a Workforce Development Training Center to serve the citizens of West Montgomery with targeted program offerings that lead directly to the workforce.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

Blake Carter Hudson
Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleas guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge
Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation aimed at letting parents bypass...
Bill would let parents ‘opt out’ of school mask mandates
Executive Director of the Central East Alabama Chapter of the Red Cross, Kelly Hodges
Red Cross in need of blood donations
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6