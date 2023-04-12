Trenholm State Community College announces New Healthcare Instructional Site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College has purchased the Blount Property in Executive Park on Eastern Boulevard. This property will be Trenholm State’s 3rd Major Instructional Site.

The new site will become the school’s Healthcare Training Facility and house all Health Sciences programs Trenholm State offers.

According to Trenholm State, this move will allow the school’s Health Sciences program to grow and be in a centralized location for healthcare partners. Currently, Trenholm State has the largest number of collegiate healthcare programs that are offered in the River Region, with 14 Health Sciences programs, and looking to expand to 4 additional Health Sciences programs within the next year.

Dr. Kemba Chambers, President of Trenholm State Community College, said, “The addition of this new Healthcare Training Site will allow the College to fulfill the River Region’s immediate healthcare shortage and provide health resources for our community. Additionally, it provides Trenholm State to advance its relationships and partnerships with our healthcare industries. Baptist Health, Jackson Hospital, and the Nursing Home Association are eagerly excited about our new training site and helping provide the workforce to the healthcare industries.”

Trenholm State says that expanding the Health Sciences program offerings to the new site provides space on the Trenholm Campus to develop a Workforce Development Training Center to serve the citizens of West Montgomery with targeted program offerings that lead directly to the workforce.

