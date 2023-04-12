Troy Men’s Basketball Adds Two Transfers for 2023-24 Season

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross announced Wednesday morning the acquisition of two JUCO transfers in, Marcus Rigsby Jr. and Theo Seng, starting in the 2023-24 season.

“Both Marcus and Theo are high-character players that impact winning,” Cross said. “They both are OKG’s: Our Kind of Guys. They will help us continue to build and elevate Troy basketball into a mid-major basketball powerhouse.”

Both players join the signing class of 2023 alongside Thomas Dowd, Jerrell Bellamy, and Myles Rigsby.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. comes to Troy from the pipeline JUCO program Tyler Junior where he played all 30 games in 2022-23 and brought the Apache to a 15-15 record. The 6-5 guard was the second leading scorer on the team with 15.4 points on 43.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.6 percent from deep.

“We are very fired up adding Marcus Rigsby to our basketball team,” Cross said. “Marcus is a super-talented guard that played at my alma mater, Tyler Junior College. Players that have played at TJC for Coach Marquis always seem to have success at the next level, and our diehard Trojan fans probably know that Kieffer Punter was a TJC alum as well. Marcus adds size and strength to the guard position. He has a knack for driving and finishing, in addition to being a very good shooter. He is also a great on-the-ball defender that will be able to impact winning with his defensive ability.”

In 30 starts, No. 2 also averaged three rebounds and 2.2 assists while leading the team in steals at 1.7. The Irving native joins his brother Myles Rigsby for the upcoming season, having played together in high school.

Theo Seng, who stands at 6-9, Seng finds his home at Troy after a redshirt sophomore season at Eastern Arizona College, where he brought the Monsters to a 21-10 record, including 14 wins at home. He started all 30 games he played, playing 29.1 minutes to produce a team-high 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Theo Seng to our basketball team,” Cross said. “Theo is a very skilled big man that can pass, dribble, shoot, and defend. We feel that he can do many of the same things that Zay Williams did for us this past season. Skilled bigs, like Theo, are very hard to find, and he will fit in great in our five-out motion offense.”

Seng averaged 12.4 field goal attempts per game, converting 6.4 for 51.3 percent from the field. He also has the ability to stretch the floor on a 36.7 percent from deep. Being the leader for the Monsters in points, rebounds, and blocks, Seng was awarded All-ACCAC and All-Region First Team.

