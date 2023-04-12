Advertise
Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction


FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask behind a protective plexiglass screen as he listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, July 29, 2021. Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. He will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model.

Weinstein, whose December 2022 conviction in Los Angeles followed his February 2020 New York conviction on rape and sexual assault charges, will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said.

Prior to being extradited to California in 2021, Weinstein was serving his New York sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was flown back on New York on April 5. A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the department chose to transfer Weinstein to the medium-security Mohawk facility in central New York after reviewing his treatment and program needs.

Weinstein, who co-founded the entertainment company Miramax with his brother Bob, was one of the movie industry’s most powerful executives until multiple women went public with accusations of rape, assault and sexual harassment against him starting in 2017. His accusers included well-known actors like Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on his New York conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women and another 16 years for his Los Angeles conviction.

Weinstein has appealed his New York conviction to the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. Prosecutors have until June 7 to file their response to his appeal after the deadline was moved from April 12, according to court records.

His lawyers have said that the 71-year-old Weinstein suffers from health problems including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said Wednesday, “It was our expectation that he would have been returned to Wende CF where he was previously in protective custody and where all the doctors that treated his very serious medical ailments and diminishing eyesight are located.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

