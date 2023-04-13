Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission reviews 90 license applications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has voted to formally deem 90 applications for medical cannabis business licenses, as submitted.

They’re now set to be reviewed and evaluated and will undergo a scoring process.

The application window for obtaining a medical cannabis business license closed at the end of 2022 and the window for applicants to file any corrections passed in March.

READ MORE Lawsuit ongoing between Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, potential businesses

“We are excited to be one step closer to program implementation,” Commission Director John McMillan explained. “Now that we have our official slate of applicants, the sixty-day window to review applications has started.”

The commission will consider the following number of applications by license type:

12 cultivator applications

11 processor applications

18 dispensary applications

Nine secure transporter applications

Two state testing laboratory applications

38 integrated facility applications

The review, evaluation, and scoring of applications will inform the commission’s decisions regarding the award of licenses. This information will be based on the merits of each application as expressed by ranked score. The commission is working with the University of South Alabama to establish teams of academic evaluators and other qualified individuals for the process.

The commission will make applicant names and application contents available to the public on April 14. Public comments in favor or opposed to granting a license to a particular applicant must be made electronically through the AMCC website. The commission will accept public comments until May 14, 2023.

“We look forward to an operational program that will not only benefit patients by providing relief to pain and other debilitating symptoms but also will provide opportunities for patients with these debilitating conditions to function and have a better quality of life,” explained Commission Chairman and Oncologist Dr. Steven Stokes.

At its meeting on Jun. 12, 2023, the Commission is scheduled to award licenses in each license category. Once the business licenses have been issued, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients.

Not reading this story on the WSFA Nregardingpp? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.