Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama medical community searching for workforce shortage solutions

Ashley Bowerman reports about the measures being taken by the Alabama Medical Community to address the issues surrounding a major shortage in workforce
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s medical community is working to find solutions to the state’s growing workforce shortage.

“The real problem comes down to access to care,” said Dr. Marc J. Kahn, dean of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “It takes too long to see a doctor. It takes too long to see a specialist. It takes to long to see a primary care provider.”

Kahn was among a list of speakers invited to share ideas at a new medical conference in downtown Montgomery Thursday. The University of Alabama School of Medicine Montgomery Regional Campus hosted the event, which brought a group of Alabama physicians and medical students together to discuss health care disparities and ways to improve workforce shortages.

Health experts say the issue boils down to not having enough doctors to meet the demand. They say the physician workforce has gotten older and doctors are retiring. Some are even leaving the business early.

“Doctors are leaving the profession a little bit quicker because things like burnout and increasing financial pressures,” said Dr. Louis Lambiase, dean of the Montgomery Regional Medical Campus at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.

Medical professionals say the biggest solution to the problem is to expand residency training programs for physicians.

“We’re doing a pretty good job opening up new medical school classes, but we need a place to turn the new doctors into practicing physicians,” Lambiase said.

“People tend to stay where they last trained so we need to expand that pipeline if we’re going to increase our supply of physicians,” Kahn said.

Montgomery’s UAB regional campus has only two residency programs, which is fewer than other similar-sized communities.

The campus has plans to add another residency soon with a focus on psychiatry, but they want more programs focused on pediatrics, surgery and OB-GYN. Of course, none of it can be done without funding.

“It cost $160,000 per year to educate a resident, so if you think about it, if there are 12 residents in a psychiatry residency, that’s about $1.1 million,” Lambiase said.

Health experts said it’s unlikely the federal government will increase funding for these programs, which is why they are hoping for additional support on the state level.

Doctors say everyone in the community can help with the ongoing workforce shortage. One way is to advocate for solutions by pressing elected officials about the importance of funding and health care access. Another way is to support hospitals that have training and teaching programs.

Doctors discussed other topics at the inaugural event, like expanding Medicaid with the closure of a number of rural hospitals, and creating better incentives to encourage people to join the health care field.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

Latest News

This week is black maternal health week, a time to raise awareness about maternal mortality and...
Black maternal health week
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission reviews 90 license applications
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’