Auburn to install 21st president in Thursday ceremony

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s been on the job for nearly a year, but on Thursday Chris Roberts will be officially installed as the 21st president in Auburn University’s history.

Roberts’ installation ceremony is set to take place at 3 p.m. CST Thursday during which time he’ll be conferred with the articles of office and share his vision and aspirations for the university’s future.

Taking part in the ceremony will be Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who is the president of the Auburn Board of Trustees, and Bob Dumas, president pro tempore of the Board. Several guest speakers are also slated to take part.

The ceremony will take place at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center and will be livestreamed by the university in the player found below.

Roberts, who previously served as the dean of the Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering since 2012, was selected to become the university’s new president by its board of trustees in February 2022. His appointment took effect in May 2022, succeeding Jay Gogue.

Roberts has been with Auburn University for nearly 30 years.

Below is a previous interview with Roberts the day after he was announced as the new president in Feb. 2022.

