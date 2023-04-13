Advertise
Chase Elliott set to return to the track this weekend

Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Chase Elliott will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the April 16, 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after recovering from a leg injury.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - In early March, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott was injured in a snowboarding accident that took the sport’s most popular driver out of contention for the past six weeks. This weekend at Martinsville, the 2020 Cup Series champion will return to the track.

Elliott has missed the past six races recovering from an injury on his left leg to repair his tibia. Elliott stated that rehab has been standard and this was not an uncommon injury, including that the injury could have been much worse.

“I don’t anticipate it being any different from a comfort standpoint. Really the way you sit in the car, and kind of the way I like to sit as it revolves around my knee and my leg, all that stuff is really stable and tightly packed in there between the seat, the leg board, the knee knocker,” Elliott said regarding how he thinks the injury will affect his comfort in the car this weekend.

Shortly after the injury went public, kind words from Elliott fans from all over started to pour in. Some fans were even concerned the driver would try to return too early.

“To the fans that have reached out in any form, I appreciate it,” Chase stated. “It was very evident from the get-go that the true fans that just cared about you and your well-being are looking forward to having you back whenever that is. That’s been one of the best parts about this whole process.”

If the hairpin turns at Martinsville this coming weekend won’t be enough of a test for Elliott, he has Talladega coming up on the schedule on April 23rd. We all know Talladega is a place where just about anything can happen in a fraction of a section. However, Chase feels good looking ahead to the Geico 500.

“I think a lot of it depends on this weekend. I anticipate things to be fine to continue forward next weekend. This whole process has been week to week for quite some time. I think we’re in a position where we can do whatever we think is best for my health and the team’s sake.”

For race fans that want to attend the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd, Organizers have put together a Chase Elliott package for fans. For $209, fans will receive a Talladega Tower ticket, a garage experience, and a special fan Q&A with Chase. For more information on this package, click here.

