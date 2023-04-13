Advertise
Comeback falls short as Biscuits lose 8-5

The Montgomery Biscuits lost to the Tennessee Smokies 8-5.
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits lost more than just the game Wednesday night at home against the Tennessee Smokies. In the game’s first inning, starting pitcher Logan Workman exited the game due to an apparent injury and would not return.

Replacing Workman was Jason Lopez, who was promptly greeted by the Smokies with a bases loaded walk followed by a grand slam off the bat of Owen Caissie. Those four runs - the first charged to Workman - would be all that Lopez would allow as he bounced back to strike out four over three innings.

The offense scored a run in the third off the bat of Greg Jones. Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice after a walk from Diego Infante and single from Alika Williams. Jones had a hit later in the game that made it a 6-5 ballgame, but Montgomery was never able to grab the lead.

In the end, the Biscuits lost 8-5.

Heriberto Hernandez belted his first-career double-A home run in the loss. Catcher Blake Hunt picked up three hits in four at-bats for the Butter and Blue.

The Biscuits (3-2) host the Smokies (3-2) again Thursday. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Click here to see more coverage of the Montgomery Biscuits.

