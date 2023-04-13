Electric vehicle showcase coming to Prattville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drive Electric Alabama will be holding an electric vehicle (EV) showcase in an effort to display the many benefits of driving an electric car.

The Montgomery area Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative located at 103 Samuel Hunt Drive in Prattville.

EV owners affiliated with the Montgomery Area Drive Electric Alabama EV chapter will display their vehicles as well as be on hand to answer questions about range, cost, maintenance, performance, and other EV-related topics.

“There’s no better way to get honest answers to your EV questions than by talking 1-on-1 with EV owners,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “If you’re thinking about going electric with your next vehicle purchase, make plans to be there Saturday and kick the tires on some EVs.”

For more information about Drive Electric Alabama, you can click here.

