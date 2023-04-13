Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Electric vehicle showcase coming to Prattville

A free EV showcase is scheduled for Saturday Apr. 15 in Prattville
A free EV showcase is scheduled for Saturday Apr. 15 in Prattville(Drive Electric Alabama)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Drive Electric Alabama will be holding an electric vehicle (EV) showcase in an effort to display the many benefits of driving an electric car.

The Montgomery area Drive Electric Alabama Earth Day event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative located at 103 Samuel Hunt Drive in Prattville.

EV owners affiliated with the Montgomery Area Drive Electric Alabama EV chapter will display their vehicles as well as be on hand to answer questions about range, cost, maintenance, performance, and other EV-related topics.

“There’s no better way to get honest answers to your EV questions than by talking 1-on-1 with EV owners,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition. “If you’re thinking about going electric with your next vehicle purchase, make plans to be there Saturday and kick the tires on some EVs.”

For more information about Drive Electric Alabama, you can click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

The University of Alabama School of Medicine Montgomery Regional Campus hosts inaugural medical...
Alabama medical community searching for workforce shortage solutions
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Miriam Shehane, the founder of VOCAL, was honored Thursday by the Alabama Crime Victims...
VOCAL’s Miriam Shehane honored for service to Alabama’s crime victims
The Higher Education Partnership organizers Higher Ed Day, and estimates Alabama's universities...
Higher education day brings lawmakers attention to colleges & universities
The Alabama Fights Crime package includes bills focused on violent crime, fentanyl, retail...
Law enforcement & lawmakers unveil legislative package to address crime