Fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson’s name will soon be engraved on memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

GoFundMe account raised enough money to send family, others to see his name unveiled
Money raised for Deputy Brad Johnson's family to go to D.C.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a fundraising effort to make sure the family of a fallen hero Bibb County deputy can attend the unveiling of his name on the memorial wall in D.C.

Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty in June 2022. His name will be unveiled on the wall next month. The initial GoFundMe goal was $12,000 and according to Bibb County leaders and those who personally knew Deputy Johnson, the account now has around $15,000.

Mike Nichols remembers Johnson all too well. Nichols says Johnson lived next door to him, was well-known in the community and it was Nichols who helped oversee the GoFundMe account, specifically set up to raise money to send family members and close friends of Brad Johnson to Washington, D.C.

The money is there, and the trip is on. Around eight or so are going.

“His two children are going. Chris Poole is going, his wife and children. Also, we’re sending Officer Stevens from the Brent Police Department, his wife and child,” said Nichols.

Poole was the other Bibb County deputy who was shot at the same time as Johnson, but Poole recovered from his injuries.

“It still hurts,” Nichols said.

And it will likely hurt a little more during the ceremony in Washington, but tempered knowing the party from Bibb County won’t be alone.

“I’ve attended 10 or 11 of these candlelight vigils and it’s really hard to put into words, the feelings, raw emotions, the tension and grief, the catharsis. It really is a strong blend of celebration and somberness in terms of the loss,” said Bill Alexander, the executive director for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Preparations are being made now to engrave Johnson’s name on the memorial wall, a name forever etched to a hero’s death.

Nichols says if additional funds are needed, the local FOP Lodge in Bibb County will make up the difference, if necessary, as they get closer to May 13.

