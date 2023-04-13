Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

An attorney says a man in jail for three months was found dead in a jail cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs and insects. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Zac Summers, Natasha Pollard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A family attorney in Georgia says a man died at a county jail after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.

According to attorney Michael D. Harper, LaShawn Thompson was at the Fulton County Jail for three months before he was found dead in a jail cell.

“What Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal,” Harper said. “He did not deserve this.”

Thompson was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Atlanta in June 2022. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and placed in the psychiatric wing after officials determined he had mental issues.

Thompson’s family said they obtained records that stated detention officers and medical staff noticed his health deteriorating but did nothing to administer aid to him or help him.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died,” the family said in a statement.

A detention officer reportedly refused to administer CPR because she “freaked out” when finding Thompson’s body found bitten by bugs and insects.

“Someone has to be held accountable for his death. The Fulton County Jail must be closed and replaced,” Harper said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond for comment regarding the situation.

Thompson’s family and Harper are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder after her son was found dead in the family...
Mother accused of strangling 11-year-old son to death with belt
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon
The chilling video released by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on...
Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video
Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided.
Raw: Dashcam video shows head-on semi-truck crash (no audio)
About a foot of rain fell in the Fort Lauderdale area in one day after several days of nonstop...
RAW: Video shows dangerous flooding in South Florida after heavy rain