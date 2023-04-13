First Alert: Scattered rain, storms and breezy conditions today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The main headline for Alabama is an area of low pressure that is moving inland near Mobile Bay; it is non-tropical, but looks just like a system we could see spinning in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season. This system has a cold core, making it different from a traditional tropical system. As it continues to move north to northwestward into Mississippi, it will send a couple bands of rain and storms our way from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

The window of greatest opportunity for rain and storms will likely be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the storms will produce quick-hitting heavy “tropical” rains, strong to damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph and perhaps a brief tornado or two. The severe weather risk is considered “very low” to “low.” That is a slight increase from what we were forecasting yesterday.

Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible this evening and tonight. A few pockets of light rain and/or drizzle will probably continue into Friday as well. Things dry out for much of the region just after lunchtime tomorrow as the area of low pressure moves away.

It’s important to note that it will not rain the entire time between now and tomorrow afternoon. There will be ample dry time for most of us over the next 24 to 30 hours. There will likely be more dry time than anything else. The sun will even shine a good amount this afternoon!

It will be breezy today with gusts of 20-30 mph at times. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be breezy throughout the day today even when it’s not actively raining. Gusts of 20-30 mph are a good bet on and off with sustained wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will end up partly cloudy once the showers come to an end with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday will likely be dry with temperatures in the lower 80s. Then comes the next chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. This system will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm. Things will dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle in to Central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the 70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Scattered rain will occur today with some showers possible tonight into tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. There will be a pair of cool nights in the upper 40s to start next week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning!

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance. Stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen.

