Forestry commission talks wildfires in Alabama

By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On average, the Alabama Forestry Commission wildlife firefighters respond to 2,500 wildfires during spring.

According to Ethan Barrett, a fire analyst with the Alabama Forest Commission, Alabama had a below-average year for wildfires, with only 927 fires compared to years in the past.

“Of course, the biggest fire season we had was back in 2016 in 60 days, we saw 2800 fires occur,” said Barrett.

Barrett says Wildfires are hard to control and can affect wildlife habitats, the state’s resources, and our lives.

“By affecting humans, it puts lives in danger, it affects property values,” said Barret.

This spring, 60 percent of fires were caused by debris burning, and 15 percent of fires started due to arson, which Barrett encourages you to report.

While the Alabama Forestry Commission can put out these fires, they have tips you can do to prevent them.

“If you’re going to do any burning get a permit with the AFC if it’s going to be over a quarter of an acre, if you’re burning around the house, make sure there is a way to contain it like a water hose or tools to put a line around it,” said Barrett.

To find out how to report a fire started by arson or producing a controlled fire, click here.

