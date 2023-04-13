Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fyre Festival organizer says a reboot is on the way

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally...
The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Fyre Festival of 2017 in the Bahamas became famous for all the wrong reasons and led the organizer to be sentenced to prison.

The festival was heavily hyped by social media influencers with promises of a weekend in paradise with celebrities and big-name musical acts.

What resulted was mass disorganization, refugee camp-like conditions, transportation breakdowns and music acts backing out.

But now, it appears the Fyre Festival is poised for a comeback.

The event’s organizer, Billy McFarland, tweeted this week, “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

Many people responded to his tweet, including one user who said, “Tell me why you shouldn’t be in jail.”

McFarland’s response to that was to say he should be working to pay back those he owes and that he served his time.

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding investors and ticket vendors and buyers of $26 million.

It led to a six-year prison sentence, which McFarland partially served before an early release to a halfway house.

He was also ordered to pay back the $26 million in restitution.

McFarland hasn’t shared any details on Fyre Festival II but does suggest in a tweet that another island destination could play host.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in...
Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok
The University of Alabama School of Medicine Montgomery Regional Campus hosts inaugural medical...
Alabama medical community searching for workforce shortage solutions
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Authorities arrest a National Guardsman in connection to the investigation into leaks of U.S....
Air National Guardsman arrested in leaked Pentagon documents probe