Higher Ed Day planned to bring lawmakers’ attention to Colleges & Universities.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is Higher Education Day at the state house, a day historically targeted to get lawmakers’ attention about funding the state’s colleges and universities.

“Alabama’s universities shape the state’s economy and must be supported,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership, which organizes Higher Ed Day. It estimates Alabama’s universities have a $20 Billion a year economic impact with 180,000 students, 60,000+ employees, and thousands of alums that are university supporters.

The message to be delivered will remind state leaders that students at Alabama universities represent future leaders of the state. University student representatives will have opportunities to speak one on one with legislators.

Higher Ed Day will begin with a parade at 10:30 a.m. that will include bands, flags, mascots and students to demonstrate the spirit of the universities. Then SGA leaders from all 14 of the state’s public universities will sign a statewide pledge of support on the State House steps that will be delivered to Governor Kay Ivey during lunch on the lawn of the state Capitol.

About a thousand students, faculty, and supporters are expected to participate in Higher Ed Day.

