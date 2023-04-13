Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 2 people shot at New Market home

One person involved in the chase has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.
One person involved in the chase has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were shot at a home in New Market. A car chase ensued from the home ending in a crash on Winchester Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators and officials with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), are on the scene. The shooting happened on Rose Valley Drive.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed medical services arrived at the scene shortly after 12:45 p.m.

Additionally, there is a large police presence on Winchester Road just south of Buckhorn High School.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a chase from the Rose Valley Dr. house ending in a wreck on Winchester Rd. One person involved in the chase has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.
There is a large police presence on Winchester Road in Huntsville.(WAFF)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
A non-tropical area of low pressure will bring rain, storms and breezy conditions tonight...
First Alert: Wet Thursday could bring isolated storm problems

Latest News

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
An Autauga County jury has convicted a man in a 2020 fatal Prattville shooting.
Man convicted in 2020 Autauga County fatal shooting
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Chase Elliott set to return to the track this weekend
The Rundown: Events happening from April 14-16
The Rundown: Biscuits baseball, Flimp Fest and more this weekend