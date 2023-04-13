Man convicted in 2020 Autauga County fatal shooting

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County jury has convicted a man in a 2020 fatal Prattville shooting.

According to District Attorney C.J. Robinson, SirJames Raby was found guilty of manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Initially, Raby was charged with attempted murder but following the victim’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder. The jury convicted him of the lesser manslaughter charge Wednesday.

According to Robinson, Raby was involved in four prior felonies and could face a long prison sentence.

The incident happened at the Brentwood Landing Apartments. Police say the shooting resulted from an “earlier senseless altercation” between several men.

Raby’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on May 24th.

