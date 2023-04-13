Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man with mental health issues dies in solitary confinement; lawsuit filed

A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary confinement. (JACKSON COUNTY JAIL, BUDGE & HEIPT, PLLC, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (CNN) - A lawsuit has been filed in Indiana on behalf of a man with a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse who died in 2021 while he was being held in solitary confinement.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

The complaint accuses jailers of putting Joshua McLemore in a small, windowless, padded isolation cell, during his nearly three-week stay at the Jackson County jail where he reportedly suffered from dehydration and malnutrition.

According to the lawsuit, McLemore was in the midst of an “acute mental health crisis” when he was taken to jail.

The lawsuit includes surveillance video from McLemore’s time in jail, showing him naked in a cell that appears to have substances smeared on the walls and floor.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary confinement. (JACKSON COUNTY JAIL, BUDGE & HEIPT, PLLC, CNN)

The official autopsy lists McLemore’s immediate cause of death as “multiple organ failure due to refusal to eat or drink with altered mental status due to untreated schizophrenia.”

A history of methamphetamine withdrawal was also listed as a contributory cause of death.

A 2022 investigation by the Jackson County prosecuting attorney found that no crimes were committed against McLemore by the employees of the Jackson County Jail.

When McLemore entered the jail, he weighed nearly 198 pounds.

According to the lawsuit, he lost about 45 pounds in the roughly three weeks he was at the facility.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers are advancing a package of economic development bills that would renew and...
Alabama lawmakers advance economic development bills package
Local residents stand near a crater left by a Russian missile in Zaporizhzhia , Ukraine,...
Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump answers questions for 7 hours in NY fraud lawsuit