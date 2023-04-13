McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla woman died after she accidently hit by her own vehicle in a parking lot at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.

The accident happened at 810 St. Vincent’s Drive in Birmingham at 12:16 p.m. on April 12.

Police believe Ms. White got out of her vehicle prior to placing the transmission into park. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

