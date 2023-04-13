Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mobile woman accused of setting husband on fire

Patrice James
Patrice James(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 63-year-old Mobile woman faces a first-degree domestic violence charge after police say she set her husband on fire Wednesday evening.

Patrice James was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding about 6:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Hemley Avenue in reference to a medical emergency found that the victim’s wife reportedly doused him with a flammable liquid and set him on fire.

Police found James on the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. There has been no update on his condition.

A bond hearing for James is scheduled for Friday, jail records show.

FOX10 News will have additional information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned

Latest News

Grand Opening for 2023 'Ideal Home'
Grand Opening for 2023 'Ideal Home'
Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association to hold 2023 Ideal Home grand opening
Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association to hold 2023 Ideal Home grand opening
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Juvenile suspect in New Market shooting faces murder, attempted murder charges
The Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association will hold a grand opening for their...
Greater Montgomery Home Builders Association to hold 2023 Ideal Home grand opening
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 4/13