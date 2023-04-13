Montgomery Salvation Army remains open despite shutdown rumors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pile of sheet metal is about all that is left of the Montgomery Salvation Army’s old location on Maxwell Boulevard. The building was torn down to make way for a new whitewater rafting park that is set to open this summer.

“People are thinking that ‘OK, maybe the Salvation Army’s closed down temporarily’ or ‘where are they?’” said Maj. Harvey Johnson. “And we’re not closed down.”

The Salvation Army official saisd people are spreading misinformation.

The nonprofit is not shut down and is temporarily located in the MAP Center while searching for a permanent place.

Johnson said he believes the shutdown rumors are likely the reason the Salvation Army is losing donations.

“We are down over $150,000 of anticipated gifts,” he said.

While they are still getting government grants, this missing income could go toward service projects, paying bills and compensating staff.

A variety of services are still offered, including the food pantry. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/hTeJwoowi6 — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) April 12, 2023

These rumors could also be preventing people in need from getting help. The Salvation Army has a pantry full of dry goods, and people can come in and get around $75 worth of food.

Additionally, the nonprofit is offering emergency shelter. They are placing people without homes in motels.

The Salvation Army is also offering the following services at its temporary location:

Rental assistance

Utility assistance

Disaster response

Character building programs

Case management

“Please still come here and get the assistance that we offer,” Johnson said.

People needing help from the Salvation Army should book an appointment by calling 334-265-0281.

Individuals or organizations can also donate to the nonprofit online or by mailing a check to 12 E Delano Ave, Montgomery, AL 36105.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.