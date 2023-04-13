Advertise
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

