Recovery continues 3 months after deadly Jan. 12 storms

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been three months since tornadoes hit Autauga and Dallas counties.

In Dallas County, downtown Selma took a direct hit from an EF2 tornado, leaving many structures severely damaged or destroyed.

The storms in Autauga County produced an EF3 tornado that killed seven people and left a large path of destruction in the community.

“It was very tragic,” said Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Weaver. “You never want to hear that, see that.”

Weaver took the role as the Autauga County EMA director shortly after Ernie Baggett stepped down. He said it has hard for Baggett to leave, but he plans to continue to help others the best as possible as the county transitions into long-term recovery.

Weaver said debris removal has been a slow process because those who are volunteering to clear debris have to work their regular jobs, so it could take an additional three months before all of it has been cleared.

“County Road 68 had the heaviest debris field, and they’re still working on that,” Weaver said.

Weaver added the county is working on a way to disburse donated money to survivors in need of relief, saying they are making sure they “vet people as best as possible” for those who have a need.

