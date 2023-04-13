The Rundown: Biscuits baseball, Flimp Fest and more this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend not only are the temperatures heating up, so are the events. We have several events to fill up your weekend with fun.
This one is for all of you baseball fans, the Butter & Blue made their great return to Riverwalk Stadium for their first home series of the season this week. This weekend you can come out and cheer for the Montgomery Biscuits as they take on the Tennessee Smokies. There are several promotions happening such as Teacher Appreciation Night, Jackie Robinson Day, T-Shirt Giveaway and more.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, you can come out to the 2023 Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Flimp Festival. There will be live music, story time for the kids and local art for you to see. The best part is admission to the Flimp Festival is free.
In Lowndes County, you can attend the annual Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair in Fort Deposit. There will be dozens of exhibits available with something for the entire family.
The Seafood and Arts Festival will be at the Union Station Train Shed in downtown Montgomery on Saturday night. It will feature live music from local artists, seafood, art vendors, and more. Admission is $5 and will benefit Child Protect.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, Apr. 14th:
- The Perfect Pour
- Return to Seoul
- Montgomery Music Project Faculty & Friends Fundraiser Concert
- Urban Nites @ Goat Haus
- Friday Night Magic at the Hobby Hole
- Well Red Wine Tasting
- 3rd Annual Sporting Clay Shoot
- The CADS-AMDA Fashion Event
- Trinity Irish Dance Company at the Gogue
- Biscuits Baseball v Tennessee Smokies
Saturday, Apr. 15th:
- Million Dollar Quartet
- Sanctuary Showdown Final Sprig 2023
- Youth Spring Jam Fest
- Flimp Festival
- Camp Celebration
- Random Tai Chi
- Pilates Fusion
- The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever
- Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair
- Volunteer Saturday- Spring Planting
- Downtown Cruise-In
- O Grows Farmers Market
- 3rd Annual The Sound Wall Garden Party
- Global Community Day Festival
- Walk for Life
- Cakes & Cocktails
- Montgomery’s Seafood & Arts Festival
- Biscuits Baseball v Tennessee Smokies
Sunday, Apr. 16th:
- Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair
- Queer Voice Book Club
- Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
- Biscuits Baseball v Tennessee Smokies
