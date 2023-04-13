The Rundown: Biscuits baseball, Flimp Fest and more this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend not only are the temperatures heating up, so are the events. We have several events to fill up your weekend with fun.

This one is for all of you baseball fans, the Butter & Blue made their great return to Riverwalk Stadium for their first home series of the season this week. This weekend you can come out and cheer for the Montgomery Biscuits as they take on the Tennessee Smokies. There are several promotions happening such as Teacher Appreciation Night, Jackie Robinson Day, T-Shirt Giveaway and more.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, you can come out to the 2023 Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Flimp Festival. There will be live music, story time for the kids and local art for you to see. The best part is admission to the Flimp Festival is free.

In Lowndes County, you can attend the annual Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair in Fort Deposit. There will be dozens of exhibits available with something for the entire family.

The Seafood and Arts Festival will be at the Union Station Train Shed in downtown Montgomery on Saturday night. It will feature live music from local artists, seafood, art vendors, and more. Admission is $5 and will benefit Child Protect.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Apr. 14th:

Saturday, Apr. 15th:

Sunday, Apr. 16th:

