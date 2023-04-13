Scattered rain, storms and breezy conditions today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The main storyline is today’s area of low pressure that is moving inland from Gulf of Mexico early this morning. It is non-tropical, but looks just like a system we’d see during hurricane season.

As it continues to move north to northwestward, it will send bands of rain our way. Once the sun comes up there will be some fuel added to the atmosphere. This will result in thunderstorms mixing in with the rain bands during the day.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

Some of the storms will produce heavy “tropical” rains, strong wind gusts and perhaps a tornado or two. The severe weather risk is considered “very low” to “low” based on what we see this morning. That is a slight increase from what we were forecasting yesterday.

Isolated to scattered showers will continue this evening and tonight. A few pockets of light rain and/or drizzle will probably continue into Friday as well. Things dry out for most by lunchtime tomorrow as the area of low pressure moves away. It’s important to note that it will not rain the entire time between now and noon tomorrow. There will be ample dry time for most of us over the next 24 to 30 hours.

It will be breezy today with gusts of 20-30 mph at times. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be breezy throughout the day today even when it’s not actively raining. Gusts of 20-30 mph are a good bet on and off with sustained wind speeds around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will end up partly cloudy once the showers come to an end with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday will likely be dry with temperatures in the lower 80s. Then comes the next chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. This system will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms with a very small risk of a strong to severe storm. Things will dry out by lunchtime Sunday as breezy conditions settle in to Central Alabama. Temperatures

Scattered rain will occur today with some showers possible tonight into tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

will stay in the 70s as slightly cooler air filters in from the northwest.

Next week looks quiet and nice with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. There will be a pair of cool nights in the upper 40s to start next week. This may be the last time we get that chilly until the fall, so soak it up Monday morning and Tuesday morning!

The end of next week may feature another low-end rain and storm chance. Stay tuned for additional information regarding this as we get closer and models get a better grasp on what exactly will happen.

