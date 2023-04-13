Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma man arrested after chase on drug charges in Troup County

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Selma man is behind bars after being arrested after attempting to run from police during a traffic stop in Troup County.

On April 12, at approximately 8:09 p.m., the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a silver Cadillac on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 7 for following too closely.

After stopping the vehicle, the deputy made contact with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Henry Murphy Jr. While speaking with the driver, Capt. Taylor noticed an odor of narcotics coming from inside the car. He then asked Murphy to step out of the car to speak with him further.

Once out of the vehicle, Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs but he resisted and re-entered his vehicle despite being Tasered by Taylor. Murphy then fled at high speeds - driving through the posted construction zone. While the vehicle was still in motion, Murphy exited the vehicle and it crashed on Avenue K at East 10th Street in West Point.

As Murphy fled from the vehicle on foot, he was then subdued by K-9 Chapo who was deployed by Capt. Taylor and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Murphy was transporting approximately 10 pounds of high-grade Marijuana and a large amount of currency that appeared to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Murphy was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was then transported to the Troup County Jail where he is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking Marijuana
  • Fleeing/Attempting to Elude (Felony)
  • Obstruction of an Officer
  • Following Too Closely.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
A non-tropical area of low pressure will bring rain, storms and breezy conditions tonight...
First Alert: Wet Thursday could bring isolated storm problems

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
Hurricane Ida seen from the International Space Station
CSU issues first hurricane season 2023 forecast
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening...
Trooper injured in chase, shootout recovering, ALEA says
The victim has been identified as Sharon Bush White. She was 76.
McCalla woman dies after being hit by own vehicle
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says