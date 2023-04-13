Advertise
Smiths Station to host inaugural ‘Rockin’ on the Rails’ event
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station is hosting its first ‘Rockin’ on the Rails’ event next weekend.

Smiths Station’s Inaugural Rockin’ on the Rails will be held at the Smiths Station Government Center on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

This event will feature a marketplace with a wide variety of vendors and fun activities including a Tug of War Tournament, BBQ cook-off, food trucks, and live music from artists Jake Carroll and Abby Perper!

“This is going to be a great event to showcase what it means when we say that Smiths Station is the ‘Heart of East Alabama’” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “There’s going to be a little something for everyone to do, and plenty of fun to keep people here all day. We’re looking forward to a massive turnout.”

Following is a schedule during the event, with all times listed being Eastern:

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Market
  • 3:30 p.m. – Tug of War Tournament Begins
  • 5 p.m. – BBQ Cookoff Judging Begins and Food Trucks Open
  • 6 – 9 p.m. – Live Music on the back lawn

The Government Center is located at 2336 Panther Parkway.

