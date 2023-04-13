Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.(Taco Bell Corp. via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are making another comeback.

The fan-favorite item will be returning to menus on Thursday for the ninth time.

As a bonus offer, customers can also try them with Yellowbird Hot Sauce out of Austin, Texas.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries version will be available for $4.99. It includes slim-cut potato fries, warm nacho cheese sauce topped with steak, and Yellowbird’s Spicy Habanero Ranch.

“We pride ourselves on serving bold flavors, so partnering with Yellowbird to deliver on spice and craveability feels like second nature,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer.

The Yellowbird Nacho Fries will be available for two weeks while supplies last.

“While they won’t be on the menu for long, the Yellowbird Nacho Fries are something really special we’ve been working to bring to fans everywhere,” Matthews said.

The original Nacho Fries will remain on the menu for an unspecified time at $1.99.

Fans hungry for more can also order the Deluxe Cravings Box with Nacho Fries alongside the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink for $8.49.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say two men were shot in the 3500 block of Doris Circle on April 10, 2023.
2 shot in Montgomery neighborhood Monday night
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
The new Guthrie's is located in EastChase.
Guthrie’s opens its doors in Montgomery
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Ronnie Stewart, 46, of Montgomery is facing five assault charges, in addition to burglary and...
Burglary, theft suspect charged with assaulting 5 officers

Latest News

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder after her son was found dead in the family...
Mother accused of strangling 11-year-old son to death with belt
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon
The chilling video released by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on...
Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video
Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided.
Raw: Dashcam video shows head-on semi-truck crash (no audio)
About a foot of rain fell in the Fort Lauderdale area in one day after several days of nonstop...
RAW: Video shows dangerous flooding in South Florida after heavy rain