Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tallassee robbery suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit

Alan Morales was taken into custody on multiple charges Wednesday.
Alan Morales was taken into custody on multiple charges Wednesday.(clear)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, successfully captured a robbery suspect on Wednesday after being led on a pursuit that ended on I-85 near Shorter.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, Officers responded to the 100 block of Gilmer Avenue regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

Patrol officers identified the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene and attempted to stop it as he traveled southbound on HWY 229. However, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alan Morales, refused to stop.

The pursuit came to an end, and Morales was taken into custody on I-85 just south of the Shorter exit.

Information obtained by authorities during this investigation revealed that Morales may have been involved in other similar offenses in surrounding jurisdictions.

Morales is facing charges of 3rd degree robbery, attempted theft of property 1st, possession of burglary tools, felony attempting to elude, felony hit and run, and felony failure to render aid with the possibility of additional charges.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
A non-tropical area of low pressure will bring rain, storms and breezy conditions tonight...
First Alert: Wet Thursday could bring isolated storm problems

Latest News

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Garland: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
An Autauga County jury has convicted a man in a 2020 fatal Prattville shooting.
Man convicted in 2020 Autauga County fatal shooting
Former President Donald Trump, left, gestures as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, Thursday,...
Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says
Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
Chase Elliott set to return to the track this weekend
The Rundown: Events happening from April 14-16
The Rundown: Biscuits baseball, Flimp Fest and more this weekend