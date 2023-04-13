Tallassee robbery suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department, with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, successfully captured a robbery suspect on Wednesday after being led on a pursuit that ended on I-85 near Shorter.

According to the Tallassee Police Department, Officers responded to the 100 block of Gilmer Avenue regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

Patrol officers identified the suspect’s vehicle as he fled the scene and attempted to stop it as he traveled southbound on HWY 229. However, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alan Morales, refused to stop.

The pursuit came to an end, and Morales was taken into custody on I-85 just south of the Shorter exit.

Information obtained by authorities during this investigation revealed that Morales may have been involved in other similar offenses in surrounding jurisdictions.

Morales is facing charges of 3rd degree robbery, attempted theft of property 1st, possession of burglary tools, felony attempting to elude, felony hit and run, and felony failure to render aid with the possibility of additional charges.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.