Trooper injured in chase, shootout recovering, ALEA says

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Cpl. Jeremy Alford was injured in a Sunday evening officer-involved-shooting that left one person dead and three injured.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Trooper injured during a chase and shootout in Escambia County is recovering, ALEA announced Wednesday.

According to ALEA, Cpl. Jeremy Alford was released from the hospital and is at home resting with his family.

Alford was injured during an incident Sunday along Interstate 6 in south Alabama. ALEA says Alford attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but it refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle ultimately left the roadway and a shootout followed.

ALEA says one person died and three others, including Alford, were injured. None of the suspects’ names or a motive have been released.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating, according to WALA Fox 10 in Mobile. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

