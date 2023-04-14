Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ACCS reports community college enrollment increase despite national decline

Community colleges across the country have seen a decline in enrollment, but the Alabama Community College System says they are defying the trend.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Enrollment at community colleges in the country has declined since the pandemic, but that is not the case for community colleges in Alabama.

The Alabama Community College System reported at least a 5% enrollment increase every year from fall 2020 to fall 2022.

Neil Scott, vice chancellor for student success, said community colleges declined in enrollment due to fewer high school students graduating.

“Alabama’s no exception,” Scott said. “We’re seeing population decline in a lot of our high schools as well.”

Scott said one thing that has helped enrollment increases in colleges like Trenholm State, Lurleen B. Wallace and Reid State is the way they have focused on student services for high school and adult students, and they steer students on career pathways that are meaningful to them.

“We feel a social responsibility to get the word out to those students so that they can better their circumstances they can teach their children and then hopefully create a flywheel of generational success,” Scott said.

Scott said he hopes to fulfill Gov. Kay Ivey’s vision of putting 500,000 people in the workforce by 2025.

ACCS is approaching 60 years of service on April 17.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tara Lynn James, 33, of Alexander City, hasn’t been seen since late on the evening of April 6....
Police seek missing Alex City woman last seen April 6
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Kitty Wasserman, a well-known member of the Montgomery real estate community has died.
Community to honor passing of Montgomery business owner
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

Latest News

Vickie and Durriyah Bruce are waiting for answers.
Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside
Alabama House passes economic development bills package
Alabama House passes economic development bills package
ACCS reports community college enrollment increase despite national decline
ACCS reports community college enrollment increase despite national decline
Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside
Montgomery home shot into with grandmother, granddaughter inside