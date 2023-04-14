ASU ‘Black & Gold’ game happening this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is all set to host “Black & Gold” weekend, including Saturday afternoon’s annual Black & Gold football game.

ASU will host baseball, football, tennis, and women’s soccer events on campus this weekend. Baseball will get the festivities rolling on Friday night at 6 p.m. when the Hornet take on Jackson State at the Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex.

The football team will take the field on Saturday for their annual spring game. It is set to begin at 2 p.m. at ASU Stadium.

Full list of scheduled events

Friday, April 14

Baseball vs. Jackson State, 6 p.m. (Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex)

Saturday, April 15

Black and Gold Game, 2 p.m. (ASU Stadium)

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Columbus State, 1 p.m. (Underwood Tennis Center)

Women’s Soccer vs. West Florida and Jacksonville State, 2 p.m. (ASU Soccer Field)

Sunday, April 16

Baseball vs. Jackson State, 1 p.m. (Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex)

All fans should be aware that the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect at ASU Stadium, and all fans are asked to sit on the home side of the stadium. There is no admission charge to the spring game.

For more information about this weekend’s events, you can click here.

