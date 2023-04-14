Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn, Alabama rivalry heads to the baseball diamond

Auburn's Bryson Ware (8) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia on...
Auburn's Bryson Ware (8) throws the ball during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By James Hayes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn and Alabama Baseball are set to play a three-game series this weekend starting at 6 p.m. tonight in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Alabama enters the weekend with a 24-10 overall record and is tied with Auburn with a 4-8 record in SEC play. Auburn comes into the weekend with an overall record of 19-13-1.

“We’re looking for competitive spirit, competitive nature,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “We need one or two guys to go out there and reset a good rhythm for our ballclub.”

Auburn comes into the weekend series having scored five or more runs in 13 straight games. The Crimson Tide enter the weekend going 10-10 in their last 20 games after a phenomenal 14-0 start to the season.

Drew Nelson will make his first SEC start at Alabama Saturday. Nelson leads the team with a 2.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19.1 innings since Mar. 11.

Nelson will have his hands full facing Alabama, who ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the NCAA with a .319 batting average and 368 hits. The Crimson Tide is also ninth in the country with a .432 on-base percentage.

Alabama freshman Colby Shelton leads the way with 13 home runs, while senior Drew Williamson tops the list with 38 RBI.

Bryson Ware is currently on a 34-game streak where he has reached a base, as well as a career best 17-game hit streak.

All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. The games will also be streamed digitally on SEC Network+. starting at 6 p.m. tonight in Tuscaloosa at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Catherine Coleman Flowers
Alabama environmentalist, author named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People list
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Montgomery Motor Speedway
ASA Southern Super Series coming to Montgomery Motor Speedway
Reelin' with Rosie 4/13
Reelin' with Rosie 4/13
The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Tennessee Smokies 6-5 to take a 2-1 series lead.
Early runs seal win for Biscuits over Tennessee
Early runs seal win for Biscuits over Tennessee
Early runs seal win for Biscuits over Tennessee