‘The bridge always wins’: Greenville business sets up crash cam

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A drive down West Commerce Street in Greenville looks pretty innocent, but there sure are a lot of warning signs.

Greenville business owner Griffin Huggins security camera monitors more than his building. He's capturing trucks that are too tall to make it under a bridge and the sharing the crunching results on social media. (WSFA)

This bridge is pretty popular, well depending on who you ask. Just down the street, the folks at the Greenville Glass Company have security cameras pointed that way 24/7.

“There are blinking lights on the bridge saying ten feet, and a sign, and another blinking light saying 10 feet,” said owner of Greenville Glass Company Griffin Huggins. “But I’m just looking to capitalize on those moments.”

Ten feet means, ten feet. A lot of high profile vehicles, aren’t quite making it under.

“It’s like a bomb going off,” Huggins said.

Greenville business owner Griffin Huggins security camera monitors more than his building. He's capturing trucks that are too tall to make it under a bridge and the sharing the crunching results on social media. (WSFA)

It happens so often he’s sharing some of his favorites on his company Facebook page. It has plenty of followers.

“A Coca Cola truck ran into the bridge, then backed up and hit my building. The guy called me freaking out to apologize. I was like dude ‘this is going to be epic’. This was a pretty good one. Funny thing on this one, the people who owned the RV found the video and were commenting back and forth. That’s his wife. She almost rear ended him,” Huggins said.

The bridge is a C-S-X railroad crossing. It’s been here for about a century, the city has signs and lights everywhere. Sometimes, drivers still don’t get the message. Luckily there’s been no serious injuries, but for some trucks and RV’s it may be their last ride. Guess it’s not a bad location for a glass company.

“Guys if you’re coming downtown and you hit the bridge you’re either gonna hear a boom, or a (glass shatters). I’m your guy,” Huggins added.

So, any warnings or advice for drivers heading into downtown Greenville?

“Keep up the good work! We love it. No we don’t...yes we do,” Huggins added.

Next up, he’s upgrading his equipment so he can get audio too, so folks can hear the crunch.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.