District Attorney’s urge lawmakers to address crime

By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama District Attorneys Association partnered with lawmakers to announce several bills that address crime. The Alabama Fights Crime package includes bills focused on violent crime, fentanyl, retail theft, and the state’s class D felony sentencing guidelines.

The goal is to increase the penalties for shoplifting, which is already a large problem in the state.

“Organized retail crime is a $100 billion criminal enterprise in Alabama, and many businesses are closing facing large revenue losses, limited employee pay is being forced to pass the losses from death on to consumers,” said Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth.

There are two bills to target shoplifters.

“This isn’t petty shoplifting. These are professional thieves. They’re stealing these items solely for the purpose of resale or profit,” explained Alexander Foxx, an organized retail crime investigator for The Home Depot.

One proposal removes Class D felony offenses from state law. A minimum of a $500 steal could end with a Class C felony that faces a maximum sentence of ten years.

The other bill creates an organized retail crime law.

“Every time two or more people conspire to commit the crime of theft. They will fall under the retail death bill and will be prosecuted as organized criminals,” said Ainsworth.

Leaders also want to punish drug dealers.

“A friend of mine’s son, unfortunately, got addicted to oxycodone after surgery, and he was sent to rehab, and he relapsed at the encouragement of his drug dealer. He sold him a pill that was laced with fentanyl and killed him. We could only charge that drug dealer with dealing drugs,” said Rep. Chris Pringle, R, House Speaker Pro Tempore.

According to Pringle’s bill, If a dealer’s fentanyl-laced drug kills the buyer, the seller could be charged with manslaughter. Pringle’s bill is not yet filed. Other bills in this plan include a bill already signed into law that creates mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession.

