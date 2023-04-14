Advertise
Documents show racist social media posts by convicted killer who Texas governor wants to pardon

Source: CNN/KEYE/KSAT/KXAN/AP Photos/Getty Images/GoFundMe/Official Garrett Foster Memorial Fund/Imhiram/@HiramLive/@GregAbbott_TX
By KEYE staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to pardon convicted murder Daniel Perry, newly unsealed documents from the case show Perry being racist on social media.

According to the Houston Chronicle, among the posts by Perry was a June 2020 one where Perry compared the “Black Lives Matter movement to a zoo full of monkeys.”

In another post, he showed the confederate flag and then said, “if this symbol represents racism in America, so do these,” showing minority owned companies like the NAACP and BET.

Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army...
Whitney Mitchell, the fiancee of Garrett Foster, cries as the verdict is read that U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry is guilty in the killing of Foster, an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)(AP)

And in a May text, Perry said, “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

In a statement, Perry’s attorney said the sharing of his social media posts is “a political decision.”

So far, there’s no word yet from Abbott’s office on the posts.

On April 7, a jury convicted Perry of murder in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster at an Austin rally in 2020.

He was found not guilty on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a deadly conduct charge is still pending with the county attorney’s office.

Abbott has expressed interest in pardoning Perry, saying he is currently waiting for a pardon recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

