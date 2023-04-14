Early runs seal win for Biscuits over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a back and forth series so far between Montgomery and Tennessee. The Biscuits defeated the Smokies 6-5 Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

Montgomery scored three runs in the first to get things going. A bases-loaded walk followed by a 2-RBI single from Alex Ovalles highlighted the scoring in the game’s opening inning. Montgomery followed with another run in the second and two in the third, all the Butter and Blue would need on a cool night in the capital city.

Evan Edwards’ towering solo shot to center field was the punctuation on the scoring for Montgomery Thursday evening.

Rays No. 6 prospect, Mason Montgomery, made his first home start of the season, tossing three innings of one-run ball, while striking out five Smokies batters. The pitching was good enough, holding off the Smokies despite a four-run sixth inning from Tennessee.

Montgomery (4-2) hosts Tennessee (3-3) for game four of the series Friday night. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

